Kim Kardashian Scores Olympic Deal

Some 45 years after stepfather Caitlyn Jenner won gold in Montreal, Kim Kardashian has scored an Olympic honor of her own. Her Skims brand will be creating garments for Team USA, but they won't be on display at the opening ceremony in Tokyo. Skims will be creating undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for America's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, while Ralph Lauren will continue to supply the uniforms, Page Six reports. On Instagram, Kardashian shared photos of athletes including Paralympian Scout Bassett modeling the creations, reports CBS. "Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," Kardashian said. "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied." (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)