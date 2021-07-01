Gaetz Asks Britney Spears to Testify Before Congress

(Newser) – A week after she testified in a Los Angeles court, singer Britney Spears has been invited to appear before Congress. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote a letter asking Spears to testify on Capitol Hill about her conservatorship, Politico reports, telling her she's been mistreated by the legal system. "The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action," Gaetz wrote. "What happened to you should never happen to any other American." Several Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, signed on. Spears wants her court-ordered conservatorship to end.

In an interview Wednesday night, Gaetz said Spears wants accountability and justice, "and I can think of no better place than the United States Congress to really tackle this problem and … bring people together from all sides of politics to solve it." Gaetz said his effort is part of a movement in Congress to change conservatorship and guardianship laws. He had asked the House Judiciary Committee in March to hold a hearing about people, including Spears, unable to get out of conservatorships, per USA Today. (Spears just had a previous request about her father denied.)