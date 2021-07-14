The Cost of Eating Out Just Jumped More Than It Has in 4 Decades

(Newser) – The inflation data released Tuesday showed that prices are rising in the US at the fastest pace in 13 years—and when you look at the cost of eating out, the increase is even more dramatic. It increased 0.7% last month, a pace last seen four decades ago, in 1981, Axios reports. As prices go up for consumers, they go up for restaurants too—ingredients and supplies are costing more. Short-staffed restaurants are also increasing pay to attract workers. It seems all of those costs are being passed on, in some amount, to clientele.

One economist notes, however, that with how hard it's been to find employees, he's surprised prices haven't jumped even more. Last month, CBS News reported that some analysts are predicting the higher prices are here to stay, at least for a while. And restaurants aren't the only place where you'll pay more for food—grocery store prices are also up, and vending machine food set a record this month for the biggest increase in cost ever. (Read more inflation stories.)