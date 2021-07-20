Driver Who Livestreamed Speeding Guilty of Homicide

(Newser) – A Colorado man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he hit a car while driving around 120 mph during a Facebook livestream showing him speeding. A jury in Adams County found 44-year-old Bryan Kirby guilty Thursday in the 2018 crash, District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday. Kirby was also found guilty of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the AP reports. Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 167 mph during the livestream on a highway near Denver while making comments to viewers about his speed. At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind, Mason said.

The phone appeared to tumble inside Kirby's vehicle before the video stopped. Prosecutors say Kirby then ran away from the crash. The driver of the sedan, 67-year-old Robert Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene. "The incredibly reckless actions of this defendant caused the death of an innocent victim," said Mason, per CBS Denver. "He not only acted in a manner that ultimately caused someone’s death, he livestreamed it on social media for the world to see.” Kirby will be sentenced Sept. 10.