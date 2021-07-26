Video Shows Rescue After Mom and Baby Hit by Car

(Newser) – A difficult to watch surveillance video captured the moment an out of control car hit a mother carrying her baby across a street in Yonkers, New York, Friday morning, then careened through a barber shop on the other side with them still on the hood. Subsequent police bodycam footage then captured the miraculous end of the story, as bystanders and nearby officers lift the car off the 8-month-old, who got trapped under it, NBC News reports. She was covered in motor oil as she was pulled out, CBS 2 reports.

Though the infant fractured her skull and the mother her leg, and both are still hospitalized, authorities say they are "doing extremely well." The baby also suffered third-degree burns to her back and foot, LoHud.com reports. The 43-year-old driver faces charges of driving while intoxicated, vehicular assault, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. An open container was allegedly found in his car. The driver and his female passenger were not injured, and the barber shop owner suffered a minor cut.