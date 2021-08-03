Suspect in South Carolina Slayings Hopped on a Plane

(Newser) – The man suspected of fatally shooting three people in South Carolina Monday afternoon was arrested hours later in Florida. Jeffery David Powell, 36, took a commercial flight there after the murders, police say. A man, woman, and girl were killed inside a residence, and another child was injured but managed to escape, the Index-Journal reports. That child fled to a neighbor's house for help and 911 was called. The child was in stable condition as of Monday night. As for Powell's suspected involvement, "There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other," the local sheriff says, per the AP. (Read more South Carolina stories.)