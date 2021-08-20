(Newser) – Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died. He was 82. Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died late Thursday in a hospital near Tokyo, where he'd been treated for COVID-19 since Aug. 8, his management office said in a statement Friday. It noted he hadn't been vaccinated, per the AP.

"A true action legend. Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration," American actor Lewis Tan said on Twitter. New York-based writer and director Ted Geoghegan called him "the great Sonny Chiba." "Watch one of his films today,” Geoghegan tweeted, followed by images of a fist and a broken heart. Other fans mournfully filled Twitter threads with clips of his movies and photos. On a personal note: Chiba is survived by his three children, Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata, and Gordon Maeda, all actors. A wake was canceled as a pandemic measure, and funeral arrangements were still undecided, his office said.