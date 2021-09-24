Entertainment / LGBTQ It's the First Big Movie With All-Gay Cast Billy Eichner's 'Bros' will make Hollywood history By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 24, 2021 1:19 AM CDT Copied Billy Eichner arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles in 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Newser) – When Bros starring Billy Eichner is released in August of next year, it will be a milestone event in multiple ways: First No. 1: The film from Universal Pictures will be the first romantic comedy about two gay men put out by a major studio, notes Deadline. First No. 2: While the above was previously known, the Hollywood Reporter added a major new wrinkle on Thursday: The film will have an all-gay cast for its principal roles—even straight characters will be played by LGBTQ actors. First No. 3: Eichner will be the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a big-studio film. story continues below Eichner: "This is the best thing EVER!" Eichner tweeted Thursday, per Entertainment Weekly. "I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! ... LET'S MAKE HISTORY!!!" Other names: Luke Macfarlane co-stars, co-writer Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshal) is directing, and Judd Apatow is a co-producer. (Read more LGBTQ stories.)