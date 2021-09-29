Olympic Swimmer Pleads Guilty to Capitol Attack Charge

(Newser) – Klete Keller, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who wore his Team USA jacket to the Capitol riot, has pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 attack. The 39-year-old swimmer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding as part of a plea deal that will see the other six charges against him dropped, the Washington Post reports. Keller has also agreed to cooperate with the government in other cases related to the attack. Keller, whose five Olympic medals include golds from Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, will be sentenced at a later date, reports CNBC. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but the recommended sentence, which the judge is not bound by, is 21 to 27 months.

Prosecutors said Keller spent almost an hour in the Capitol building and was heard shouting slogans including "F--- Nancy Pelosi." His attorney, Edward B. MacMahon, told US District Court Judge Richard J. Leon that Keller is "trying to make amends for the terrible mistake he made" and hopes to "start his life over," the Post reports. Keller admitted that he tried to get rid of evidence that he was at the Capitol and had thrown away his phone and the team jacket he was wearing that day, TMZ reports. Court documents, however, say FBI agents easily recognized the 6-foot-6 Keller in footage from the Capitol. (Read more Klete Keller stories.)