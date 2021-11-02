Kristen Stewart Is Engaged

(Newser) – Kristen Stewart has two reasons to celebrate: She's generating Oscar buzz with her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer and is also recently engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer. "We're marrying, it's happening," the actor said Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show, per E! Stewart had only recently started dating Meyer, a screenwriter, two years ago when she told Stern that she couldn't "f---ing wait" to propose. "I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do," she said. "I think good things happen fast," she added, noting she first told Meyer she loved her after only two weeks of dating.

But Stewart told Stern on Tuesday that it was Meyer who popped the question. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," the 31-year-old said, per E! As for the wedding plans, "I want to be in LA so everyone can come and ... I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart said, per USA Today. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles like we're just gonna stand, do vows" and "party after." And there will apparently be no gown. Stewart said she plans to wear "the best pair of Levi's ever" and a tuxedo-print T-shirt so she can see Meyer "laugh hysterically." (Read more Kristen Stewart stories.)