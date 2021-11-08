(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers has been speaking out about the controversy around the revelation he's not vaccinated against COVID, and now his fiancee is stepping into the fray. On Friday, Shailene Woodley shared a since-deleted Instagram story that included what Us Weekly calls a "cryptic" quote: "Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you'll find your power." In a follow-up Instagram story, however, the 29-year-old actress snarked on the media reaction to her original post, per CNN.

"Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the 'chaos,'" Woodley wrote. '(An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies.)" She then added, "Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours. Literally lol'ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears."

Woodley herself hasn't made clear if she's vaccinated, but the Mercury News notes she's been drawing a lot of flak since Rodgers' vaccination status was revealed—notably, because she's been known to promote the natural-living lifestyle, including herbal remedies she whips up herself. "I make my own medicines; I don't get those from doctors," she told Flaunt magazine in 2013, adding that she also forages for wild sustenance. The following year, she told the Into the Gloss beauty site that she eats clay to "clean heavy metals" out of her body and likes to "give my vagina a little vitamin D" to deal with yeast infections and "other genital issues."

Still, some are blasting the jokes at Woodley's expense, calling them misogynistic and noting that Rodgers is a grown man of 37 who should be able to make his own medical decisions. Meanwhile, a Woodley fan account makes another point in defense of the actress, claiming she must be vaccinated, as she's currently working on the Showtime series Three Women, whose production reportedly has a mandatory vaccination policy. It's not clear if that's the case.