Fatalities After SUV Plows Into Wisconsin Parade

(Newser) – Updated: This article has been updated to reflect new details from police.

The police chief in Waukesha, Wisconsin, says there were “some fatalities” when an SUV sped into a Christmas parade Sunday. Chief Dan Thompson said more than 20 people were injured, per the AP. He also said a “person of interest” is in custody, though no further details were immediately released. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

story continues below

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams. Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area. “Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade."

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle. “It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife are praying for the "kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act." Waukesha is located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. "The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha," says an FBI spokesperson. "The local and state authorities are leading the response."