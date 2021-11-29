(Newser) – When Disney+ debuted in Hong Kong earlier this month, viewers were able to stream 32 seasons of the Simpsons. Or nearly all 32 seasons. As it turns out, one particular episode is missing, and it just happens to ridicule China. Coverage:

The show: The missing episode, which originally aired in 2005, is No. 12 from Season 16, reports the Hong Kong Free Press. Titled "Goo Goo Gai Pan," it features the Simpson clan traveling to Beijing.

The missing episode, which originally aired in 2005, is No. 12 from Season 16, reports the Hong Kong Free Press. Titled "Goo Goo Gai Pan," it features the Simpson clan traveling to Beijing. The digs: One gag shows the family in Tiananmen Square, where a plaque reads, "On this site, in 1989, nothing happened." At another point, Homer refers to Mao Zedong as "a little angel that killed 50 million people."

story continues below