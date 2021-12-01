 
After Announcement, Fate of Dr. Oz Show Unclear

Now that Dr. Oz is running for Senate
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2021 3:00 AM CST
It's Not Clear What Will Become of Dr. Oz Show After Announcement
This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – It's official: Dr. Oz is running for Senate. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday he's entering Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race as a Republican, following rumors he'd do just that, and now it's not clear what will become of his daytime television show. The team behind The Dr. Oz Show is "evaluating options and discussing plans ... on how to move forward," a source close to Oz tells the Hill. Oz himself has not addressed the future of his show, which was recently renewed through 2023, which would be its 14th season. He announced his candidacy in a video, an extensive statement, and also later appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, some opposition to Oz's candidacy was coming out. Oz has "been promoting pseudoscience on his show for years, from obesity 'remedies' like green coffee and garcinia cambogia to hawking 'homeopathy starter kits,'" writes Dr. Daniel Summers at the Daily Beast. More concerning, he's touted hydroxychloroquine and made other questionable statements during the COVID-19 pandemic, Summers writes. In his own piece at the Washington Examiner, Oz says he's running because he's learned during the pandemic "that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions" and that he wants to help the country heal. (Read more Mehmet Oz stories.)

