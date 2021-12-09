 
House Aide Arrested After Gun Spotted in His Bag

Jeffrey Allsbrooks tells police he forgot he had the weapon
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2021 12:47 PM CST
Capitol Hill Staffer Brings Gun to Work
The Longworth House Office Building, part of the US Capitol complex, is shown on Nov. 3, 2011.   (Wikimedia Commons/US Capitol)

(Newser) – A congressional aide entered the Capitol complex with a gun Thursday morning, hours before President Biden, Vice President Harris, and congressional leaders were to attend a Capitol ceremony for the late Sen. Bob Dole. Capitol Police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks was tracked down and arrested "four minutes" after a handgun was spotted inside his bag during an X-ray screening at the Longworth House Office Building, south of the Capitol, around 7:40am.

Allbrooks, who works in the House Chief Administrative Office, "told our officers he forgot the gun was in the bag," police added. He's charged with carrying a pistol without a license. The event prompted a security alert at Longworth House, with staff directed to bunker in the nearest offices, lock the doors and windows, and silence electronics, NBC News reports. It’s unclear why Allsbrooks wasn't immediately stopped at the security checkpoint, per CBS News. Capitol Police are still investigating. (Read more Capitol Police stories.)

