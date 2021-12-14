COVID: 'Everything Points to a Large Wave'

(Newser) – Research into the omicron variant remains in its early days, but another study reinforces the notion that it spreads more quickly but causes milder cases than previous versions of COVID. Details and related coverage:

Good and bad: A major study out of South Africa suggests that Pfizer's two-dose regimen offers only 33% protection against omicron, significantly lower than other variants, though the shots offered 70% protection against hospitalization, reports the AP.

The warning: The White House is bracing for an omicron surge based on the above stats. "Everything points to a large wave," a senior official tells Axios. "It will be fast. It won't be as severe, but regrettably, there will be plenty of hospitalizations." Even a small uptick in the latter is bad news for overwhelmed hospitals.

