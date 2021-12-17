Cops Get Search Warrant for Alec Baldwin's Cell Phone

(Newser) – New Mexico authorities have obtained a search warrant allowing them to look at Alec Baldwin's cell phone for any potential evidence relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. Among other things, the search warrant says, authorities have been "made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production." Baldwin has been cooperating with the police investigation, but his lawyers refused to hand over his iPhone without a warrant, Deadline reports.

"We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities," says one of his attorneys in a statement. Baldwin was holding the gun, which was loaded despite being announced as "cold," when it went off on set. "While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place," the statement continues.

Baldwin, who recently went dark on Twitter, says he does not know how live ammunition got loaded into the gun, and he also denies pulling the trigger. Also under investigation are the Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose lawyer says sabotage is most likely to blame for the gun being loaded; and the film's first assistant director, Dave Halls, who was recently subpoenaed after avoiding an interview in the OSHA probe into the film. Gutierrez-Reed told authorities there may have been some "wonky" rounds in the box that was supposed to be holding dummies, CNN reports.