Prosecutors Add 71 Counts in Parade Deaths

Darrell Brooks Jr. already faced first-degree homicide charges
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 12, 2022 7:05 PM CST
Amy Mack lights candles in November at a memorial to the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis.   (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

(Newser) – Prosecutors added dozens of charges Wednesday against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens. Investigators say Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his Ford Escape into the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, and prosecutors charged him two days later with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. They added 71 additional counts Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping, and battery. Brooks' attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment, the AP reports.

Brooks was arrested in Milwaukee County on Nov. 5, accused of running over the mother of his child with his SUV. He walked out of jail two days before the parade after posting $1,000 bail. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend Brooks' bail be set at $1,000. Chisholm has said a young, overworked assistant prosecutor recommended that level of bail so she could move on to other cases. She never saw an evaluation of the dangers Brooks could pose to the community, because the assessment was never entered into the district attorney's office's computer system, Chisholm told county officials in December.

(Read more Waukesha parade stories.)

