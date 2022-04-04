Book Names Biden's Pick as the World's Most Dangerous Man

(Newser) – President Biden has never commented publicly on Rupert Murdoch. Now there's evidence of what he's been thinking all along about the owner of Fox News. A new book says the president referred to Murdoch last year as "the most dangerous man in the world," the Hill reports. And Biden considers Murdoch's news operation "one of the most destructive forces in the United States," according to This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. The book, by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, is being released next month.

A database search of all Biden speeches, writings, and utterances turns up no other public mention of Murdoch, per CNN. Biden once told a town hall he sometimes switches to Fox to see "how popular I am," per the Guardian. And the president gave himself away on his assessment of Peter Doocy when he was heard referring to the Fox White House reporter as a "stupid son of a b----" over a live microphone. Neither the White House nor Fox News immediately commented about Biden's quote about Murdoch.

Fox News hasn't been close to supportive of Biden's presidency; all of its major, prime-time hosts have said he's not fit mentally for the job. The book supposedly describes Fox as a "torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack." The cable network's anchors and hosts have supported former President Donald Trump, though Murdoch is said to not be a fan, once calling him an idiot, per the Guardian. Last fall, he urged Trump to let the past go. (Read more President Biden stories.)