Heidi Klum Adds Singer to Her Resume

(Newser) – Heidi Klum has traveled the world, stunned on runways and magazine covers, appeared in movies and TV shows, hosted and produced TV shows of her own, and won an Emmy. But the supermodel and businesswoman has apparently only just achieved her topmost goal: making a song with Snoop Dogg. The 48-year-old America's Got Talent judge and host of Germany's Next Topmodel said she went out on a limb to ask the rapper to make a song with her, and to her surprise, he said yes. "This is like [the] dream of all dreams for me to do a song with Snoop Dogg," Klum said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired Monday, per NBC San Diego. It was "bucket list item number one, and there really was nothing after that."

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz of rock band Tokio Hotel, has a writing credit on the song, "Chai Tea With Heidi," in which Klum sings the chorus, taken from Rod Stewart's "Baby Jane," per Extra. "This is definitely much scarier than showing off my body," Klum told the Sun newspaper. "I've done a bit of singing before, on America's Got Talent and once in the past with my ex-husband [Seal] at a show, but putting out my own single is totally out of my comfort zone." Klum also discussed with DeGeneres the $2.2 million insurance policy a client once took out on her legs. "One was more expensive than the other one," owing to a scar from a fall into glass when she was young, Klum said. "It's weird the things that some people do." People rounds up other insured body parts of celebrities, from breasts to teeth to vocal cords. (Read more Heidi Klum stories.)