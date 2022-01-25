Peter Dinklage Slams 'Backwards' Snow White Remake

(Newser) – Filming of Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs begins soon—and Peter Dinklage has a lot to say about the project. The Game of Thrones star, who has a form of dwarfism, slammed the remake in an interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast Monday, Variety reports. He said there was a "lot of hypocrisy" going on, with a Latina actress cast as Snow White but other elements of the fairy tale apparently remaining the same. "I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," he says. "But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

"All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing," Dinklage said. "But I’m just like, what are you doing? ... You're progressive in one way but you’re still making that f---ing backwards story of seven dwarfs living in the cave. What the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough." Early in his career, Dinklage struggled to find work because he refused to play stereotypical roles like leprechauns, the New York Times noted in a 2012 interview. Dwarfs, Dinklage told the Times, "are still the butt of jokes. It’s one of the last bastions of acceptable prejudice."

In the remake, Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White, with Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen. Disney has not confirmed how the dwarfs will be portrayed. In 2012, there was a backlash against Snow White and the Huntsman when the studio digitally transmuted the faces of actors of normal height, including Bob Hoskins, onto small bodies, the Guardian notes. Dinklage told Maron that he'd like to see the tale retold with some major changes. "If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f---ed up, progressive spin on it? Let's do it," he said. "All in." (Read more Disney stories.)