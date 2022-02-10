 
X

He Called in a Threat to Ottawa. One Problem

Police say caller mistakenly phoned village in Ohio, rather than the capital of Canada
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 10, 2022 1:21 PM CST
He Called in a Threat to Ottawa. One Problem
Fuel containers, including one claiming to be a water bottle, are seen in the back of a truck on Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continues in Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday.   (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

(Newser) – A man who wanted to support the protests in Canada's capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa—a village in Ohio. The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office twice Monday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker, per the AP. The first time he made a bogus bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That’s when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio. “He wasn’t paying attention and just called the first number he found,” Brubaker told the Lima News. “He said he was mad about mask mandates.” The sheriff’s office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.

story continues below


We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X