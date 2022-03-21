(Newser) – The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the movie Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country's anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she's now a refugee. Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as 7-year-old Amelia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening, per the AP (see the video). She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang "Let It Go" from the bomb shelter.

Amelia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in Kyiv. An equivalent of more than $380,000 was raised from viewers of the televised "Together for Ukraine" concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at Atlas Arena in Lodz, in central Poland. Another $800,000 was given by the organizer, the TVN media group, which belongs to the US' Discovery Inc.