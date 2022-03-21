 
Ukraine's 'Let It Go' Girl Now a Refugee in Poland

Amelia Anisovych, 7, sang her national anthem at a charity concert
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 21, 2022 10:45 AM CDT
Ukraine's 'Let It Go' Girl Sings at Charity Concert
Amelia Anisovych, a 7-year-old refugee from Ukraine, sings the Ukrainian national anthem at a charity concert in Lodz, Poland, on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Marian Zubrzycki)

(Newser) – The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the movie Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country's anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she's now a refugee. Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as 7-year-old Amelia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening, per the AP (see the video). She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang "Let It Go" from the bomb shelter.

Amelia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in Kyiv. An equivalent of more than $380,000 was raised from viewers of the televised "Together for Ukraine" concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at Atlas Arena in Lodz, in central Poland. Another $800,000 was given by the organizer, the TVN media group, which belongs to the US' Discovery Inc.

