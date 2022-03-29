Foo Fighters: 'Let's Take This Time to Grieve'

(Newser) – The Foo Fighters have decided to cancel their upcoming tour dates instead of trying to replace one of rock's most charismatic drummers at the last minute. Taylor Hawkins, 50, was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on Friday, shortly before the band was due to perform at a festival. The band confirmed the cancellation of their remaining tour dates in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday, reports Fox. They said there were calling off the shows "with great sadness" in light of "the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."

"We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned," the band said. "Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together." Hawkins, was the most prominent member of the group apart from frontman Dave Grohl. Before his death, the Foo Fighters had a busy year of touring planned, including festival dates in the US, Canada, and Europe, the AP reports. They were also scheduled to perform at Sunday's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

The death of Hawkins, who had been the band's drummer for 25 years, brought tributes from many prominent rockers, including fellow drummers, Rolling Stone reports. "Your phone call a week ago touched and inspired me and I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. 'Drummers stick together!'" tweeted Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. "Damn right brother. Except now the community is lesser without you." (No cause of death has been confirmed, but Colombian authorities say Hawkins had drugs in his system including antidepressants and opioids.)