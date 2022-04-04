There Were Multiple Shooters in Sacramento Mass Killing

(Newser) – At least two shooters were involved in the shooting that left six dead and 12 wounded early Sunday in Sacramento, police say, but no suspects were yet in custody as of Sunday afternoon. The tragedy is the California capital city's worst-ever mass shooting. It took place in a part of downtown "normally teeming with nightlife," the Sacramento Bee reports, and relatives say it started as the nightclubs and bars in the area were closing up for the night, around 2am. "We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings," Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

Police cameras in the vicinity captured portions of the incident, which stretched across a two-by-four-block area on the outskirts of the city's entertainment district. At least one video shared on social media appeared to show gunfire coming from a speeding car, and CBS San Francisco reports "rapid-fire" gunshots were heard for at least 45 seconds; at least 70 gunshots were estimated to have been fired. Three men and three women were killed, KCRA reports, and among the wounded, four suffered life-threatening injuries. Two of the men reportedly killed were cousins, per Fox 40. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called gun violence "the scourge of our city, state and nation." (Read more Sacramento stories.)