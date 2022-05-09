Nick Cave Has Lost Another Son

(Newser) – A devastating, but sadly not unprecedented, tragedy for Nick Cave: Jethro Lazenby, the Australian singer's eldest son, has died at age 31. Seven years ago, Cave's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff on England's south coast after taking LSD for the first time. "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," Cave said in a statement Monday. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." No cause of death was disclosed. Lazenby, who worked as a model, died just days after he was released on bail from a jail in Melbourne, Australia, Rolling Stone reports.

Lazenby pleaded guilty to one count of assault for attacking his mother in March, per the Herald Sun. He was released Friday and ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment, avoid contact with his mother for two years, and return in June to be sentenced for the assault and face other charges, including stealing from a convenience store. A lawyer for Lazenby said he had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia, the BBC reports. Lazenby was previously jailed in 2018 for a series of attacks on his then-girlfriend.

Lazenby was Cave's oldest child by 10 days—his mother, model Beau Lazenby, gave birth to him in Australia shortly before Cave's second wife, Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro, gave birth to son Luke. Cave's fourth son is Earl, Arthur's twin. Lazenby has said he didn't meet his father until he was 7 or 8 years old, the Guardian reports. "To my eternal regret, I didn't make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him," Cave said in a 2008 interview. (Read more Nick Cave stories.)