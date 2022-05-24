Springsteen, E Street Band Going on Tour

It's their first in about 6 years
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 24, 2022 7:08 AM CDT
Springsteen, E Street Band Going on Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016.   (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

(Newser) – The Boss is hitting the road again, and the E Street Band band is coming with him. The rockers announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe, per the AP. Details on the cities the rockers will visit in the US will be announced later, but it will be the first time the group has toured since February 2017. “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.

The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona, the announcement said. Other stops in Europe will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen, with the last European show announced so far happening July 25 in Monza, Italy. Concerts in Britain and Belgium will also be announced later. The North American dates will be split into two segments, with a second leg beginning in August. The group's last release was the 2020 album Letter to You.

(Read more Bruce Springsteen stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X