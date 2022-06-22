HBO Max's Latest Film Is a Record-Smasher

(Newser) – The latest Father of the Bride remake was created to broadcast on HBO Max exclusively, and it's a move that's paid off for the streaming service. Deadline reports the new version of the film, starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, drew HBO Max's largest audience ever for a streaming-only flick in the four days after its debut Thursday. HBO Max confirmed the achievement to NBC News, which notes that the rom-com was also among the top five movies in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia, per a tweet from Estefan. "Thank you, Latin America for coming to the wedding," the 64-year-old singer and actress wrote.

The movie about wedding planning, in-laws, and relationships has seen three incarnations: first in 1950, starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor; then in 1991, with Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in those roles, and co-starring Diane Keaton; and now this Latino-themed version, which Deadline notes comes with a twist: The bride's parents (Garcia and Estefan) are headed toward divorce. "It's done with respect and in a way that avoids typical stereotypes for an easy laugh," Estefan told MSNBC's Morning Joe, per NBC. "It focuses on the love and the extended family, and the things that bring us together as different Latino cultures." (Read more streaming movies stories.)

