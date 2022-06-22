(Newser) – Another NFLer is gone too early. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon," reads the statement. Police say he died in Baltimore, though no cause of death was given, per ESPN.

Selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 draft while he helped search for survivors of a tornado in his hometown of Ruston, La., the Louisiana Tech alum who set an NCAA record for most career sacks at 45 went on to play in 38 games over three NFL seasons, recording 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Ferguson was "potentially battling to keep his roster spot" in his fourth season, per USA Today. But "it appeared that he had worked hard to be in the best shape of his career, dropping a significant amount of weight," per ESPN.

Fellow Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen tweeted that the pair "spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro." "He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," agent Safarrah Lawson says, per ESPN. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother, and friend." Ferguson leaves behind a partner and two daughters and a son, all under the age of 5. (Read more NFL stories.)