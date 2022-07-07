Boris Johnson Made One Fatal Error

(Newser) – Boris Johnson has been beset by one scandal after another over the years, so why did the latest one bring his resignation? At the New York Times, Martha Gill writes that Johnson made a big political error this week: He apologized. "It was a mistake, and I apologize for it," he said of his decision to appoint a lawmaker to a party post even though the man had been accused of sexual misconduct. Once Johnson said that, ministerial resignations began pouring in. "Offered in the hope of mitigating damage, apologies often instead open the floodgates," writes Gill. "That's not to say politicians are wrong to apologize when they have made a mistake, of course. It's just that, in politics, it tends not to go well." More:

At the Washington Post, Adam Taylor observes that "for years, Boris Johnson's superpower was his lack of shame." He was the butt of endless jokes and the center of countless scandals, and yet he shrugged off the embarrassments and endured. However, fellow Conservatives who once "delighted" in his ability to do that are now being affected themselves, and they've had it. With Thursday's resignation, "Johnson ended up the first British prime minister brought down not by personal shame, but by a collective cringe." Until autumn? Johnson says he intends to remain in his post as Conservative Party leader—and thus as a "caretaker" prime minister—until a new leader is chosen. It's possible that won't happen until autumn. "One does have to wonder how easily Johnson would be dislodged after a couple of months of relative normality at 10 Downing Street," writes Ed Morrissey at Hot Air. Instead, there's a decent chance the party will speed things up and appoint a different caretaker quickly, he adds. One possibility is former PM Theresa May. (The next British general election isn't scheduled until 2025, though it's possible an early one could be called, as the BBC explains in a what-happens-next primer.)