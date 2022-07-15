(Newser) – A weekend fishing excursion on Oklahoma's South Canadian River turned deadly, and in a bizarre twist, Bigfoot comes into play in the case. According to an arrest affidavit from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Larry Sanders and his buddy Jimmy Knighten set out Saturday afternoon to catch some catfish with their bare hands—an activity called noodling—and a fight soon ensued that turned physical and then fatal, reports NBC News. The conversation that allegedly jump-started the fight is drawing attention.

The affidavit explains: "Larry claimed that while at the river, he discovered Jimmy intended to feed him to Sasquatch/Bigfoot. Larry indicated Jimmy attempted to get away from him so that the Sasquatch could eat Larry. Larry would not let Jimmy get away." The document adds that Sanders then punched Knighten and hit him with a stick, and that Sanders eventually confessed to "choking [Knighten] to death near the river." Pontotoc County deputies were said to have gotten wind of the crime after Sanders allegedly told his daughter about it, who in turn told her mother, who then alerted the authorities.

The affidavit notes that on Sunday, investigators found a body believed to be Knighten in a wooded area after Sanders drew them a map, per the Oklahoman. The two men were old high school classmates who'd recently become reacquainted, Knighten's ex-wife tells KFOR, which adds that Sanders' daughter had been dating Knighten's son, according to court records. The outlet also notes it isn't clear if drugs or alcohol were somehow involved. Sanders is being held without bond at the Pontotoc County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, with an upcoming court date of July 26, per a jail spokesperson. (Read more weird crimes stories.)