Arizona Town's Residents Told to Stop Yelling at Tourists

(Newser) – Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harassment charges. Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona's largest copper mines and is now a hub for artists, the AP reports. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it. But Jerome police said in a Facebook post this week that it "has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents.”

"Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes," the post warned. Somebody in the town 110 miles north of Phoenix apparently felt targeted by the post: It was updated after a few days to include a clarification: "This was never intended to call out any specific person or group of persons. We are simply reminding our residents to call us if they observe a possible crime like trespassing, or violation of Town code, such as a parking violation. It is always better to allow the police department to handle these issues."