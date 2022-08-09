What Not to Do Upon Leaving Jail

(Newser) – A man in Tampa, Florida, had an usually busy day with Pinellas County deputies over the weekend, according to the Tampa Bay Times. First, the unidentified 32-year-old was arrested about 7am Sunday on drunken driving charges after being involved in a fender bender, say police. Hours later, he posted $500 bail and was freed from the county jail. But not for long: Deputies say he then attempted to break into three separate vehicles parked at the jail, per the newspaper. The man faces three new charges of auto burglary, and this time he bailed out for $15,000. He claims he was looking for his car keys in the vehicles. (Read more weird crimes stories.)