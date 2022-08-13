Airliner Backs Into Another at Airport

(Newser) – An airplane bumped into another plane while backing up at Logan International Airport in Boston, prompting an investigation. No one was injured when the Delta Air Lines plane hit another at low speed on Friday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it is investigating. The Delta plane struck was empty and parked at an adjacent gate at the time, the AP reports. The FAA said the left winglet of the moving plane clipped the horizontal stabilizer of the other. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority described the accident as minor, but added it had the ability to cause damage that could keep planes out of service. A spokesperson for Delta said customers and crew deplaned and were scheduled to be accommodated by different aircraft. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)