Scott Disick Flips His Lamborghini

(Newser) – Sources say Scott Disick suffered only a minor cut to his head Sunday when he flipped in Lamborghini SUV in a gated community in southern California. Authorities who responded to the crash "determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," according to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cited by People. Disick declined medical treatment and was picked up by family members as his SUV was towed away, the release says. No other people or vehicles were involved. TMZ reports that Kourtney Kardashian's ex, who shares three children with the reality star (and who now stars in his own reality show related to a different kind of flipping) appeared to hit a stone mailbox before his vehicle overturned. He was ultimately not cited by police.