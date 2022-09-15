(Newser) – In June, the Department of Justice announced it was declining to charge Mark Meadows, former President Trump's chief of staff in the White House, with contempt after Meadows stopped cooperating with the House select committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Now, a new development: Sources tell CNN that Meadows has complied with and satisfied the requirements of a DOJ subpoena, handing over the same materials he gave to the House panel before he started getting cold feet.

Among those materials were thousands of emails and text messages that Meadows sent and received between Election Day 2020 and President Biden's inauguration, with messages on Jan. 6 sandwiched in between. Meadows also declined to hand over hundreds more, citing executive privilege. CNN notes this would make Meadows the highest-ranking person in Trump's sphere to have answered a subpoena in the federal probe. Ben Williamson, who served as one of Meadows' top deputies in the White House, also recently received a grand jury subpoena, sources say.

Although it's not completely clear what this development would mean in the big picture, Tristan Snell, a former assistant attorney general for New York state, says it's not an ideal scenario for the former president, reports Newsweek. "This is NOT good for Trump," Snell tweeted on Wednesday. "Meadows was Trump's right hand man on everything related to January 6." National security lawyer Bradley Moss, however, warns that, absent further information, people shouldn't read too much into Meadows' apparent compliance. "No indication he flipped or is cooperating beyond the subpoena," Moss tweeted. Reuters notes it tried to reach Meadows and his lawyer for comment, both to no avail. (Read more Mark Meadows stories.)