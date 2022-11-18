Cops: Man With Sword Entered NYT Headquarters

A man carrying multiple bladed weapons walked into the New York Times building in Manhattan Thursday and was stopped by security staff, police say. Police say the man was not allowed to entered the newsroom and complied with a request to put down a plastic bag containing a knife, and ax, and a sword, the Hill reports. He was held by security staff until police arrived and took him to a hospital for evaluation, per NBC New York.

It's not clear whether charges will be filed. A Times spokesperson tells Fox News that the man asked to speak to a "reporter" but didn't name an individual. "We’re grateful to the New York Police Department for responding to an incident in our lobby that was resolved quickly and peacefully," the spokesperson said. (Read more New York Times stories.)