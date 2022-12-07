Cops: Woman in Hazmat Suit Left Human Waste at Station

Authorities in a small Texas town have disclosed the who, what, where, and when in an illegal dumping case—the assistant fire chief's wife, 50 pounds of human waste, the police station, and Nov. 10, respectively—but the why is still unclear. According to an arrest affidavit filed Dec. 1, an Electra Police Department officer found three 5-gallon buckets of "what appeared to be human waste," outside the police station and saw a woman in an "all-white hazmat suit with a yellow mask" walking to her vehicle, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The affidavit states that the woman told the officer the "buckets were human s--- and she was dropping them off."

Police contacted city administrators and the fire department after recognizing Mindy Janette Stephens from her voice, according to the affidavit. It states that Stephens spoke to administrators and refused to take the buckets away, saying "it was not her problem." The buckets, containing 50 pounds of waste, were removed by a wastewater employee. Stephens, 46, was charged with illegal dumping over 5 pounds and under 500 pounds, a violation of the Texas Health Safety Code, KXAN reports. Records show that she was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Dec. 1 and released the next day after posting $2,000 bond. (Read more Texas stories.)