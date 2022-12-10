Toni Collette is heading into the new year with a fresh start, including in her relationship status: The Hereditary and Knives Out star has announced she and her husband of nearly 20 years, drummer Dave Galafassi, are officially ending their marriage, People reports. "After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," Collette, 50, wrote in a joint statement with 44-year-old Galafassi on her Instagram. "We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other."

Us Weekly notes that Collette's post has been edited from its initial version to "[set] the record straight," with the "after a substantial period of separation" part added following photos popping up in the Daily Mail of Dave Galafassi canoodling with another woman. The couple, who married in January 2003, share a 14-year-old daughter, Sage, and an 11-year-old son, Arlo, and it appears the kids will remain their priority. "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," the pair's statement notes. "We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully." (Read more Toni Collette stories.)