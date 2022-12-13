Adam Sandler to Collect Major US Honor

Over the years, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, and George Carlin. Next year, Adam Sandler joins the list, per the AP. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19. “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing."

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy Hustle, has created a list of funny films, including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, and The Waterboy. His role as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award. Per the Kennedy Center, the Mark Twain prize “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”