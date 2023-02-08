Corden's Show to Be Replaced By @midnight

CBS' The Late, Late Show soon will be "the late." The network has decided to end the show after 28 years when host James Corden leaves this spring, Deadline reports. In its place at 12:30am will be a new version of @midnight, a game show that ran on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017. Chris Hardwick hosted it then but is not under consideration for the reboot, per Variety. The network had been looking for a less expensive replacement for The Late Late Show, which costs more than $60 million to produce.

Corden's show launched in 2015; Craig Ferguson was the host before that, following Craig Kilborn. Tom Snyder launched the show in January 1995. CBS plans to keep the original format of @midnight, more or less, which had guests compete in improv games with an internet and social media theme. Stephen Colbert will be an executive producer of the new version. Networks are showing less interest in late-night talk shows. TBS didn't replace Conan O'Brien's show with anything similar when he left in 2021; NBC did not refill Lily Singh's 1:30am slot; and Comedy Central has gone from three nighttime shows to one. (Read more Late Late Show stories.)