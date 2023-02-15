Michael Jordan Marks His 60th With Record Donation

He's giving $10M to Make-A-Wish Foundation
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2023 2:03 PM CST
Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020.   (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Michael Jordan is celebrating a big birthday with a big present to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which he has supported for decades. The NBA legend, who turns 60 on Friday, is giving $10 million to the nonprofit; that's the biggest donation from an individual in its 43-year history, ABC reports. Jordan has worked with the organization, which grants the wishes of critically ill kids, since 1989, and he is still among its most requested celebrity wish-granters, reports the AP.

"I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said in a statement.

"For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.” A Make-A-Wish spokesperson says the organization hopes the donation will "inspire others to 'be like Mike' by helping make more wishes possible." (Read more Michael Jordan stories.)

