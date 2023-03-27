NFL Player Says He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agent

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is accusing a Transportation Security Administration agent of sexually assaulting him during a search at a California airport on Friday. "I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA," the player tweeted, tagging John Wayne Airport in Orange County. "After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed)," Joseph-Day wrote. "Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me." He didn't disclose more details on the alleged assault, NBC reports.

"I'm all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing," the player wrote, adding that he was having to "jump through hoops" to file a complaint. "I'm not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren't allowed to do this ever again to another human being," Joseph-Day wrote.

The TSA says it is aware of the allegations. "We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken," the agency said in a statement to Fox News. "TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out its security screening responsibilities."