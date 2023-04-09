A Hobbled Tiger Woods Has to Leave the Masters

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play began that Woods, who is still hobbled by the effects of the 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, had withdrawn, per the AP. He'd limped through practice rounds early in the week and again during the first and second rounds, but the limp had become more pronounced as the weather worsened.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to re-aggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said on Twitter. “Thank you to the fans ... who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” The five-time champion finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history. The 47-year-old Woods headed back out for the start of the third round as temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees, and it wound up being a water-logged slog.

He started on the 10th hole with a bogey, added another at No. 14, and then had back-to-back double bogeys after finding the water on Nos. 15 and 16. It was the first time Woods has ever had consecutive double bogeys at the Masters. By the time the horn blew ending play on Saturday, Woods was alone in last place at 9-over, 22 shots behind third-round leader Brooks Koepka. The question now is whether Woods will play the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)