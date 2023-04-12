The 2024 GOP Race Just Got More Interesting

It looks like former President Trump will have another big-name challenger for the GOP nomination. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launched a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday, reports Politico. While not an official entry into the 2024 race, that final step is now seen as a mere formality. A look at coverage:

The 57-year-old Scott is described by the New York Times as the "most prominent Black leader in the Republican Party." He is also currently the only Black Republican in the Senate. In his launch video, Scott said he hoped to heal the nation's divisions, per the Washington Post. He accused President Biden and Democrats of fostering a "culture of grievance" and "victimhood." A theme: “All too often when (Democrats) get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold onto their power,” Scott said in the video. “When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control. They know the truth of my life disproves their lies.” At another point, he declared, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.”