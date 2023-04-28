James Corden Uses Final Late Late Show to Send Message to Americans

James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' The Late Late Show to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology, the AP reports. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve felt a sense of negativity boil over,” said the host. He asked his audience to "remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life it has always been a place of optimism. ... Yes, it has flaws but show me a place that doesn’t. Show me a person that doesn’t."

He implored the audience, “Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. If you do, it’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about,” he said. Corden announced one year ago that he would be ending his late-night show after eight seasons, citing a desire to return to his native UK to be closer to family and loved ones. His parents were seated in the audience for the final taping, and his sisters, he joked, were in town too—but at a bar instead.

Also Thursday CBS aired a primetime special called The Last Last Late Late Show Special featuring taped segments with Tom Cruise (where they performed stunts and sang a duet of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King) and Adele, where they taped a final Carpool Karaoke segment. Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were Corden's final guests. There were also goodbyes from the other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a pre-taped segment with Corden. They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments; then each host promptly chose Carpool Karaoke.