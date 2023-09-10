Walkway Collapse at Lighthouse Injures 11

Eleven lighthouse enthusiasts were hurt when a walkway collapsed, sending people tumbling into mudflats below during an annual event that encourages tours of Maine's beloved beacons. The wooden walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic on Saturday afternoon, the AP reports. The lighthouse was open to the public as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which is a day when the state's scenic lighthouses are open to the public. Five of the 11 injured people were taken to hospitals, said Bath Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Cummings.

The collapse of the bridge happened at low tide and caused some of the victims to fall eight to 10 feet, and they landed in a somewhat rocky mudflat below, Cummings said. Karen McLean, a member of the Friends of Doubling Point Light, said the group intends to repair the lighthouse, but there is no timeframe for that yet. Doubling Point Lighthouse has stood since the late 19th century on the Kennebec River. It's located in a town of about 450 people about 40 miles up the coast from Portland, the largest city in the state. The lighthouse is active as a Coast Guard aid to navigation. The long wooden walkway leads over a marshy area to the lighthouse, which is shorter than many in the state with a tower height of 23 feet.