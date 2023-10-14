10 Best Concert Films Ever

The Taylor Swift phenomenon took a different turn this week with the release of a concert film based on her juggernaut Eras tour. (Just ask Beyonce.) Which prompted the Guardian to suss out the best concert films of all time. Tops on the list is a recent entry—the 2021 film Summer of Soul, chronicling the 1969 Harlem cultural festival. Here are the top 10 movies in the ranking:
- Summer of Soul, 2021, the '69 Harlem festival
- Amazing Grace, 2018, Aretha Franklin
- Stop Making Sense, 1984, the Talking Heads
- Gimme Shelter, 1970, the Rolling Stones
- Monterey Pop, 1968, with Jimi Hendrix, Janice Joplin et. al
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, 2019, when she was at Coachella
- The TAMI Show, 1964, featuring James Brown, the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, among others
- The Last Waltz, 1978, the Band (with Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, et. al)
- Dance Craze, 1981, featuring the Specials, Madness, the Beat, et. al
- The Song Remains the Same, 1976, Led Zeppelin
