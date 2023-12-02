It's the most listicle time of the year, and the New York Times book staff is out with its top 10 list of the best books of 2023. The Times staff notes that they watch literary releases crossing their desks carefully all year and that when it comes time to vote for the best, "things can get heated." Without further ado, the top 10 of 2023 along with a link to the original Times review:
- The Bee Sting, Paul Murray
- Chain-Gang All-Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Eastbound, Maylis de Kerangal
- The Fraud, Zadie Smith
- North Woods, Daniel Mason
- The Best Minds, Jonathan Rosen
- Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs, Kerry Howley
- Fire Weather, John Vaillant
- Master Slave Husband Wife, Ilyon Woo
- Some People Need Killing, Patricia Evangelista
