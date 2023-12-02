Sarandon 'Deeply Regrets' Wording at Pro-Palestinian Rally

When she stepped to the microphone at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York, Susan Sarandon says her intention was to convey "my concern for an increase in hate crimes." Her comments—which included saying Jewish people "are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence"—didn't exactly come across that way to many. The Academy Award-winning actor has faced a backlash, and she responded with a post Friday night on Instagram, per the Hollywood Reporter, acknowledging the oppression Jewish people have endured for centuries. "I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment," she wrote.